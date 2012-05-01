Juventus rule out move for Barcelona star

Juventus are being linked with signing Barcelona star Andres Iniesta who will see his contract expire in 2018. The Spaniard has denied that he has already reached an agreement with his club but according to the Old Lady’s CEO Beppe Marotta, Iniesta will soon pen a contract extension with the Catalans.



Juventus are reported to be eyeing a free move for the 33-year-old sar.



“Iniesta is an amazing footballer but he is contracted with Barcelona”, Marotta told La Sexta.



“He is going to sign a contract extension with them as well, he is on very good terms with the board and he is a very important footballer for his club so I don’t see Iniesta leave Barcelona in the future, I think he will stay at Barcelona.”



​Juventus signed Dani Alves as a free agent last summer but the Brazilian has already packed his suitcase to join Psg on a free transfer again.

