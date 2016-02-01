Juventus' Sami Khedira: "Napoli are strong but so are we"

Juventus German internationa midfielder Sami Khedira was interviewed by Sky Sports Italia looking back at the first half of the season that is looking good for the Bianconeri.



The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner began by talking about this season's tight race for the Serie A title with Napoli saying: "This year we have almost the same points tally as last year and we can be satisfied with that, but in order to win titles again, we will have to keep up momentum in the second part of the season. We did not start the season particularly well, losing some points, but now we are in good shape and just one point below Napoli. That’s the only thing that we have to change quickly, but we are working on it."



Khedira then praised the Partenopei saying that: "Napoli are one of the best teams in Italy and Europe, they are among the favourites to win the Europa League and very difficult to play against. We are strong too, we got the three points at their place and this made us happy, but we know that to get our hands on the Scudetto, we must also win against the smaller teams in the league. Therefore, we shall continue on our own path, without looking too much at what they’re doing."



In conclusion Khedira was asked about his own season saying that: "For me personally the situation is the same: I had some difficulties at the start of the season and a small injury, but now I am physically and mentally on top of my game and my goal is to continue like this.”

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)