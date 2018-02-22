The victory in the reverse fixture ended a run of eight consecutive games in which Sampdoria had failed to win in Serie A against Juventus.



However, Samp have won only one of their last 10 Serie A games away to Juve, conceding an average of 2.6 goals per game in that run.



Sampdoria have beaten Juve the most times over the last seven seasons in the league: three (once in Turin).



Juve have conceded goals in their last two league games – the last time they conceded in three consecutive Serie A games was back in October.



Samp have conceded at least two goals in six of their last nine games on the road, losing six of those games.



50% of the goals conceded by Juve this season (nine out of 18) have been from set-piece situations, the highest ratio in this campaign.



Sampdoria have conceded eight goals from substitute players – more than any other side this season.