Tuttosport reports that Juventus have made an offer for young Brazilian defender. The highly-rated 20-year-old is being looked at by some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs and the Turin based journal quotes the President of his current club São Paulo, Carlos Augusto Barros Silva, who has stated that; “We have received two proposals; one from the Bianconeri and the other from Atletico Madrid. The one from Juventus has been communicated to us in one of our many conversations”. He then added that; “We are ready to negotiate with the two clubs in next few weeks”.

Lyanco or to give him his full name, Lyanco Evangelista Silveira Neves Vojnović, arrived at his current employer in 2015 from Botafogo and immediately made an impact in the club’s youth team. He has now made 20 appearances for the first XI and despite initially representing Serbia at Under-19 level, he has recently swapped nationality to represent Brazil at Under-20 level.