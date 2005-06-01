Sassuolo have lost seven times against Juventus in Serie A (W1 D1), more than against any other side in the top-flight.



Juventus have also won each of their four home matches against Sassuolo in Serie A, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.



Juve have shipped just one goal in their last nine league fixtures, conceding only 15 shots on target – at least nine fewer than any other Serie A side in the same period.



Only twice have Juventus collected more than 56 points after 22 Serie A matchdays – 59 in both 2005/06 and 2013/14.



After three consecutive wins, Sassuolo have picked up just two points from their last four league fixtures.



Juventus have scored the most goals from outside the box in the current Serie A campaign (nine), while Sassuolo have netted the fewest (only one).



Sassuolo have scored only four goals in the last 30 minutes of play, fewer than any other Serie A side this season – Juventus have conceded just three goals in the same period, a league-low in this campaign.