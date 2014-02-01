Juventus look to have given up on trying to sign Marco Verratti, if the latest statements to come out of the Old Lady have anything to do with it.

Also pursued by Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Inter, Verratti has half of Europe chasing him, but not Juventus.

Speaking at last night’s 4-1 mauling of Palermo, technical director and transfer wizard Giuseppe Marotta claimed that there is “no chance” to nab the talented 24-year-old.

“He’s a great player whom we love, even if I think that even thinking of getting him is unrealistic, a utopia,” Beppe Marotta told

“PSG are focussed on [building around] him, and we have no chance to sign him”.

These comments seem to indicate

Or could it have to do with Juventus getting on poorly with PSG?

As little as a few weeks ago, the Old Lady’s emissaries allegedly told Verratti’s agent that