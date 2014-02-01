Juventus: 'no chance' of signing Chelsea, Man United, Barcelona target Verratti
18 February at 15:56Juventus look to have given up on trying to sign Marco Verratti, if the latest statements to come out of the Old Lady have anything to do with it.
Also pursued by Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Inter, Verratti has half of Europe chasing him, but not Juventus.
Speaking at last night’s 4-1 mauling of Palermo, technical director and transfer wizard Giuseppe Marotta claimed that there is “no chance” to nab the talented 24-year-old.
“He’s a great player whom we love, even if I think that even thinking of getting him is unrealistic, a utopia,” Beppe Marotta told Sport Mediaset (via Le10Sport).
“PSG are focussed on [building around] him, and we have no chance to sign him”.
These comments seem to indicate that all the rumours we’ve been hearing from the Verratti camp are misleading, or at least intend to push the club to be more ambitious or to offer the former Pescara man more money.
Or could it have to do with Juventus getting on poorly with PSG?
As little as a few weeks ago, the Old Lady’s emissaries allegedly told Verratti’s agent that the club would be making an offer this summer to sign him.
@EdoDalmonte
