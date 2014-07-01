Juventus schedule meeting to sign ‘the next Pogba’
15 May at 17:45Juventus are looking at the best prospects around Italy and Europe in order to build a strong future for the club. The Old Lady is scouting several promising footballers and Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are trying to close deals to sign some of them.
One of the players on Juventus’ radars is Pescara starlet Mamadou Coulibaly who has been tipped to become the ‘next Pogba’. His agent Donato Di Campli knows very well how to promote emerging talents, given that he’s also the representative of Marco Verratti.
Juve and Di Campli are on very good terms. The Old Lady has recently signed another client of Di Campli: Riccardo Orsolini, 19, who will be joining the J Stadium at the end of the season.
The Serie A giants are also trying to sign Coulibaly who has already made his debut in Serie A despite being 18 only.According to Sport Italia (via ilbianconero), Juventus executives will meet their Pescara counterparts after Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final against Lazio.
Go to comments