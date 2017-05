Juventus are looking at the best prospects around Italy and Europe in order to build a strong future for the club. The Old Lady isand Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are trying to close deals to sign some of them.One of the players on Juventus’ radars is Pescara starletwho has been tipped to become the ‘next Pogba’. His agentknows very well how to promote emerging talents, given that he’s also the representative of Marco Verratti.​Juve and Di Campli are on very good terms. The Old Lady19, who will be joining the J Stadium at the end of the season.The Serie A giants are also trying to sign Coulibaly who has already made his debut in Serie A despite being 18 only. According to Sport Italia (via ilbianconero), Juventus executives will