Juventus scout Liverpool target, Spain star in Under-21 friendly
27 March at 14:14Juventus and Napoli look set to fill their pockets with Spain’s best Under-21, according to the latest reports.
The Bianconeri are set to continue their pursuit of Liverpool and Borussia target Inaki Williams, as the striker and winger comes to Italy tonight.
La Roja’s junior side are set to face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in a key friendly.
Ilbianconero.com recently wrote that both Juventus and Liverpool had watched the 22-year-old play in a recent loss to Sevilla.
Inaki Williams has a € 50 million release clause, and is liked by Borussia Dortmund as an eventual replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
He has scored six goals and made five more in all competitions this season, and can play all across the attack, whether it is on the wing or up front.
Napoli, for their part, are checking out Real Betis man Dani Ceballos, who will also be present alongside the likes of Domenico Berardi - liked by Chelsea - and potential Barcelona target Hector Bellerin.
Go to comments