Juventus send scouts to watch Bundesliga star
20 March at 18:40Juventus are interested in Matthias Ginter, according to the Corriere dello Sport.
The Roman paper confirms that the Bianconeri sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old as Monchengladbach faced Hoffenheim in a spectacular 3-3 draw.
The 24-year-old scored in that game, his fifth goal of the Bundesliga campaign, and is appreciated because he can play all over the defence, as well as in central midfield.
Called up by Germany for the 2014 World Cup at only 20 years of age, he didn’t play a minute, but the decision alone said a lot about how highly he is valued in those circles.
The midfielder was at Freiburg until 2014, when he joined Borussia Dortmund, but decided to join Gladbach last summer, explaining to the Bundesliga’s official website that: “the time has come for me to establish myself as a centre-back.
“That’s why staying in Dortmund the year before the World Cup was just too big a risk. Of course, that’s not the only reason I chose to join Gladbach.”
