Juventus sent scouts to watch €50m Liverpool target
04 March at 19:00Juventus and Liverpool are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams, according to various reports in Italy and Spain. The 22-year-old Spain International has five goals and seven assists in 36 games with the LaLiga side so far this season and has attracted the interest of both European clubs given that he can either play as attacking winger or centre-forward.
Both clubs will be looking to strengthen their attacking departments and the talented Spaniard is being closely monitored by both clubs.
According to ilbianconero.com, both Juventus and Liverpool scouted the exciting striker during his side’s 1-0 loss against Sevilla yesterday. Inaki William started the game but failed to enter the score-sheet, despite that both bianconeri and Reds are still interested in the 22-year-old.
Inaki Williams has a € 50 million release clause included in his Athletic Bilbao contract. Juventus triggered Pjanic and Higuain release clauses last summer signing the Serie A star duo for € 30 million and € 90 million respectively.
