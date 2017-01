Juventus scouts were spotted at the Anfield Road on Saturday when Liverpool faced 3-2 defeat at hands of Swansea.Can, a Germany International, has emerged as a concrete transfer target for the Serie A giants just a few weeks ago and Juventus have now decided to monitor the player’s performances on a regular basis to see whether he could come to terms with a different league and a different team. According to Il Corriere dello Sport , however, Can is not the only midfielder Juventus will be interested in taking to the J Stadium next summer. Borussia Monchengladbach promiseis also on Juventus’ radars though Liverpool and Barcelona are also considering the signing of the talented midfielder in June.​Unless Dahoud sign a new contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, he can leave his club for just € 10 million at the end of the season and Liverpool may decide to activate that clause should they sell Emre Can to Juventus.The Serie A giants have failed to make any contact with Liverpool at the moment as they are not considering a January move for the 23-year-old midfielder.