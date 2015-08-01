Juventus sent scouts to watch Liverpool midfielder last week-end
23 January at 10:45Juventus scouts were spotted at the Anfield Road on Saturday when Liverpool faced 3-2 defeat at hands of Swansea. The object of the Old Lady’s desire is the Reds’ midfielder Emre Can whose contract at Liverpool expires in 2018. Can, a Germany International, has emerged as a concrete transfer target for the Serie A giants just a few weeks ago and Juventus have now decided to monitor the player’s performances on a regular basis to see whether he could come to terms with a different league and a different team.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Can is not the only midfielder Juventus will be interested in taking to the J Stadium next summer. Borussia Monchengladbach promise Mahmoud Dahoud is also on Juventus’ radars though Liverpool and Barcelona are also considering the signing of the talented midfielder in June.
Unless Dahoud sign a new contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, he can leave his club for just € 10 million at the end of the season and Liverpool may decide to activate that clause should they sell Emre Can to Juventus.
The Serie A giants have failed to make any contact with Liverpool at the moment as they are not considering a January move for the 23-year-old midfielder.
