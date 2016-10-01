Juventus sent scouts to watch Man City targets during BVB-Monaco
14 April at 10:38Juventus are already planning the next summer transfer campaign and the Old Lady’s director of sport Fabio Paratici is travelling around Europe to spot the best talents playing in the Old Continent. The Serie A giants will be looking for a new winger and a new centre midfielder and according to ilbianconero.com Paratici travelled to Dortmund earlier this week to watch BVB v Monaco in Champions League.
On Wednesday evening, Paratici reportedly watched Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Fabinho. Mbappe netted a brace confirming to be one of the most exciting wingers out there. Mbappe is top transfer target of Real Madrid and Manchester City but Juventus have been scouting the player for very long time.
Lemar is another player Juventus are being monitoring since very long time and the same goes for Fabinho whose price-tag, however, is very high (around € 40 million).
Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl was also monitored by Paratici on Wednesday. The Germany starlet is also said to be a transfer target of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Go to comments