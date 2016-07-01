The saga surrounding the future of Dutch international defender Virgil van Dijk seems never ending. The 26-year-old remains a Southampton player despite being heavily linked with a summer move to Liverpool.



With a contract at St Mary’s until 2022, it’s unlikely the player will stay on the south-coast beyond next summer and reports in Italy mirror those of the UK that van Dijk will be as serious target for Serie A champions Juventus in the next transfer window in January.





Italian sports journal Tuttosport claims that van Dijk is seen as the perfect replacement for the departed Leonardo Bonucci who left for AC Milan this summer. The Mirror claims that it’s likely that the Bianconeri will face competition once again from Merseyside with both Chelsea and Manchester City also revisiting the path towards van Dijk.

The player’s desire to leave his current employer has seen him relegated to a watching brief so far and has seen his place in the Dutch international team relinquished as a result of his omission from The Saints starting XI.