Juventus are targeting high-profile signings in the summer with the midfield area set to get a major overhaul.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti is the number one target and reports in Italy state that the Bianconeri have already met the player’s agent to start negotiations that will hopefully lead to the 24-year-old returning to his homeland next season.



After five seasons in the French capital, it seems inevitable that the Italian international will be heading home but the stumbling block could still be the €80 million that PSG President Al Khelaifi will place on him. Juve have already shown however, that they are not put off by high transfer demands after smashing the Serie A record last summer to bring Gonzalo Higuian to the club from Napoli.



The Old Lady will also face competition for the players signature with Chelsea also reported to be lining up a summer assault and Spanish giants Barcelona also known admirers.