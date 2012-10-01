

Reports in Tuttosport claim that Juventus have added a new name to the notebook ahead of this summer’s transfer window. The name in question is Athletic Bilbao striker Inkai Williams but they are set for a battle if they want to bring the 22-year-old to Turin next season.



Williams has a current deal in the Basque country until 2021 which reportedly contains a €50 million release clause. Recent reports from the UK also suggest that the youngster is also a primary target for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team with other rumours also linking Borussia Dortmund with a move if they bid farewell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Having been nurtured in the youth academy at Bilbao, Williams is adept at playing either as a wide man or as a reference point up-front. Recent comments made by the player also suggested that it was likely that he would be departing his current employers at the end of the current campaign although he was coy when quizzed about where his next destination would be.