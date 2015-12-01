Juventus set to announce Dybala contract renewal
28 January at 14:00Juventus have reached an economic agreement with Paulo Dybala over the contract extension of the Argentinian ace, ilbianconero.com has exclusively learned. Dybala’s new contract is set to expire in 2021 and the former Palermo ace will earn € 5.5 million a year. The player’s salary can raise up to € 7.5 million-a-year with bonuses and add-ons.
Dybala’s agent met Giuseppe Marotta yesterday to finalize the deal and Juventus are expected to announce the contract extension of their star in the next few days.
According to the all-news Juventus website, an official announcement should be released by the 3rd of February.
Dybala is known to be a top transfer target for both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Dybala’s contract extension won’t prevent both LaLiga giants from making attempts to sign the Argentinian ace in the summer. Juventus are not willing to sell Dybala at any price and, as far as we know, no release clause has been included in the player’s contract.
Share on