Juventus set to ‘head off’ Arsenal approach for Brazilian star
05 March at 12:20Juventus are ready to reject an offer of Arsenal for their defensive star Alex Sandro. The Brazilian star has imposed himself as one of the best full-backs in Europe and Juventus are ready to reward his top performances with a new contract.
The Daily Mirror reports that Arsenal are interested in signing the former Porto star but adds that the Gunners’ € 28 million approach (approximately £ 25 million) will be headed off by the Old Lady who is intentioned to extend the Brazilian’s stay at the J Stadium.
This past February, Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that Juventus are considering offering Alex Sandro a new deal and it has been confirmed that after the official announcement of Dybala’s contract extension Juventus will enter new contract talks with Alex Sandro’s agent offering the 25-year-old a new contract expiring in 2021.
Alex Sandro joined Juventus in summer 2015 for € 26 million. He has two goals and five assists in 30 appearances with the bianconeri.
