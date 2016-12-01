Juventus set to make Benatia move permanent: exclusive details

Juventus are set to sign Medhi Benatia on a permanent deal and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned the details of the Morocco International’s permanent transfer to the J Stadium. The club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealed yesterday that Juventus are likely to sign Benatia on a permanent deal at the end of the season.



The former AS Roma defender moved from Bayern Munich to Juventus on loan last summer. The Serie A giants have already paid € 3 million for the player’s season loan and are required to pay € 17 million more to make the rock solid centre-back move permanent.



Juventus’ are set to activate their option to buy Benatia even if the clause included in the defender’s contract is not mandatory. The Old Lady has a gentleman agreement with Bayern Munich which basically puts Juventus in the condition of signing the player on a permanent deal provided that he proves to be fit during his loan spell at the club.



​Benatia has suffered a muscular injury but, overall, has enjoyed a good shape and even if the 29-year-old defender is now a back-up to promising Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani, the club believes that Benatia can be a good addition to strengthen the team’s defence and the bianconeri are set to make his move permanent.

