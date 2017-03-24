Juventus set to miss out transfer target to Serie A rivals
24 March at 21:59Juventus are set to miss out on Brazilian defender Lyanco whose contract with Sao Paulo expires in June 2018. The Brazilian defender was also a transfer target of Atletico Madrid but the Colchoneros retired from race a few months ago.
Juventus had been leading the race to sign Lyanco for very long time but the player’s move to Torino seems to be a done deal now.
Our reporter Nicola Balice claims Juventus wanted to sign Lyanco on a permanent deal loaning him out to Sassuolo to help the promising defender gain some Serie A experience. Sassuolo, however, have decided not to sign the player helping Torino to jump to front of the queue.
Sao Paulo president confirmed a few weeks ago that Torino have been in talks to sign the player and today Lyanco revealed that Torino want him to move to the club straight away.
“When Torino knew I would have left Sao Paulo, they have insisted that I should have moved to the club as soon as possible”, Lyanco told ESPN Brazil.
“I’m sad for leaving and I will be forever grateful to Sao Paulo for what they did for me. Now I am ready to move on and begin a new experience.”
