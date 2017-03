Juventus are set to miss out on Brazilian defender Lyanco whose contract with Sao Paulo expires in June 2018. The Brazilian defender was also a transfer target of Atletico Madrid but the Colchoneros retired from race a few months ago.Juventus had been leading the race to sign Lyanco for very long time but the player’s move to Torino seems to be a done deal now. Our reporterclaims Juventus wanted to sign Lyanco on a permanent deal loaning him out to Sassuolo to help the promising defender gain some Serie A experience. Sassuolo, however, have decided not to sign the player helping Torino to jump to front of the queue.Sao Paulo president confirmed a few weeks ago that Torino have been in talks to sign the player and today Lyanco revealed that Torino want him to move to the club straight away.“When Torino knew I would have left Sao Paulo, they have insisted that I should have moved to the club as soon as possible”, Lyanco told ESPN Brazil.“I’m sad for leaving and I will be forever grateful to Sao Paulo for what they did for me. Now I am ready to move on and begin a new experience.”