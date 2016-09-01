If reports are to be believed, Serie A giants Juventus are preparing a top deal for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Can, currently 23, has been a regular for the Reds this season, having appeared 12 times in the Premier League, out of which ten have been starts. He has scored twice in all competitions, assisting just as many times.

The German’s contract at Liverpool ends at the conclusion of the current season and Juventus have drawn strong links with the midfielder already.

Rai Sports suggests that an agreement has already been reached and say that the Old Lady will offer Can a salary in the region of 4 million euros per season, when he joins the club for free next summer.

They also suggest though, that Liverpool will come back to Can with an improved contract soon.

Kaustubh Pandey