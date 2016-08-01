Juventus shortlist three Arsenal targets after Can and Matic snubs
29 July at 18:50Arsenal are on red alert as Juventus have set their sights on three Gunners’ transfer targets with the Old Lady who is looking to strengthen her squad in the middle of the park. The bianconeri had made Emre Can and Nemanja Matic their summer transfer priorities in midfield but both players are set to snub a move to the Allianz Stadium this summer.
The Germany International is in talks with Liverpool over a potential contract extension whilst Matic is in talks with Manchester United.
Juventus have opened talks with Psg over the signing of Blaise Matuidi but according to Tuttosport, the Ligue 1 giants’ economic demands is still too high for the bianconeri.
Juventus, in fact, have been asked to pay € 30 million to sign Blaise Matuidi whose contract with the French club expires in June 2018.
Given the player’s short term contract, Juve are not open to spend more than € 15 million, a sum that Psg are not open to accept at the moment.
Tuttosport also claims that the Old Lady has turned her attentions on William Carvalho and Adrien Rabiot as well, two more players who have already been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.
