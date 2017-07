Arsenal are on red alert as Juventus have set their sights on three Gunners’ transfer targets with the Old Lady who is looking to strengthen her squad in the middle of the park. The bianconeri had madetheir summer transfer priorities in midfield but both players are set to snub a move to the Allianz Stadium this summer.The Germany International iswhilst Matic is in talks with Manchester United.​Juventus have opened talks with Psg over the signing of Blaise Matuidi but according to Tuttosport, the Ligue 1 giants’ economic demands is still too high for the bianconeri.Juventus, in fact, have been asked to payGiven the player’sJuve are not open to spend more than € 15 million, a sum that Psg are not open to accept at the moment. also claims that the Old Lady Tuttosport has turned her attentions on William Carvalho and Adrien Rabiot as well, two more players who have already been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.