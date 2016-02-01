Juventus’ shortlist to replace Alex Sandro revealed

With Alex Sandro being chased by Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United, Juventus have already begun the process of searching for his replacement.



According to Tuttosport, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Kwadwo Asamoah and the aforementioned Brazilian could all leave Turin in the summer which would leave Mattia De Sciglio as their only recognised full-back.



Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have set their sights on several viable replacements, including the likes of Emerson Palmieri, Matteo Darmian, José Gayà, Jonas Hector and Thomas Meunier.



The duo are also examining the possibility of bringing back players who are spending the current campaign on loan in Serie A: Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta), Federico Mattiello (SPAL), Pol Lirola and Rogério (both Sassuolo).



It remains to be seen how the next few months will unfold, but Juve are indeed preparing for the eventuality that Alex Sandro may not be the only player who could depart before the beginning of next season.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)