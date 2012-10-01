Mattia Caldara has hinted that

Interviewed by the Corriere dello Sport, the defender - who belongs to Juventus but is still playing at Atalanta, from whom he was acquired last season - had a few interesting things to say about his new club, saying that he “needs to improve a lot if I am to match Bonucci’s level.”

Caldara is expected to return to Turin either in January or in the summer.

“The distance from Bergamo won’t be a problem,” the 23-year-old says. Caldara scored seven Serie A goals last season for the Orobici, and is considered to be one of the most promising Italian defenders of the future.

“Barzagli has shown to be the most complete centre-back in Serie A over the last few years,” he continued.

“Me as Bonucci’s heir? It’s nice to have such a comparison, but it also comes with responsibility.

“I think that it’s early to say whether I am his heir. I need to improve a lot in order to get to his level.”