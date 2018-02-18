Juventus are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and according to Rai Sport, the Bianconeri already have their eye on two Serie A starlets.



Before the signings though, there has to be departures and the two players who are reported to be ready to be off-loaded are Italian duo Stefano Sturaro and Claudio Marchisio.





The former is struggling for regular game time in Turin and the latter looks to have also been frozen out of the squad, something which has not gone too well with his partner.

The names that top the Old Lady’s list as replacements are Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante and Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini.



The 22-year-old Cristante is currently on-loan to Atalanta from Benfica and althought the Bergamo club have aspirations to take him on a permanent deal this summer, there could be a quick turnaround which will see him heading to Turin ahead of the new campaign.



Pellegrini continues to improve in the capital and had a superb game in last weekend’s 2-0 win in Friuli against Udine.

The 21-year-old followed his mentor Eusebio Di Francesco to the Eternal City last summer and has also been causing interest in the Premier League with Liverpool also known admirers.