Juventus slip-up adds spice to Sunday’s title showdown against Napoli

Prior to Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Crotone last night, the vast majority of Italian football fans and journalists had given up all hope of Sunday night’s clash between Juventus and Napoli being the title decider many thought it would be earlier in the season.



Failure to beat either Sassuolo or AC Milan over the course of the past few weeks had left the Partenopei’s dream of securing a first Scudetto since 1990 in tatters. Now, thanks to the Bianconeri’s lacklustre performance in Calabria, they are back in with a fighting chance and will travel to Allianz Stadium on Sunday knowing that victory would put them within a point of top spot.



Of course, winning in Turin is a stern enough task at the best of times. Indeed, Juve’s fans will expect their team to react positively after what was a fairly dire display against Walter Zenga’s charges.



While it remains to be seen whether Maurizio Sarri’s men can handle the occasion, most of the pressure will be on Juve after giving their rivals hope just when it seemed that there was none left.



Having been touted as a potential ‘title decider’ months in advance, there were fears that, after Napoli’s aforementioned slip-ups, Sunday’s match would turn out to be a dead rubber. Now, after Juve provided a rather timely one of their own, it will now be anything but. All roads lead to Corso Gaetano Scirea.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)