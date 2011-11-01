Juventus ‘spy’ Emre Can and Tottenham
04 February at 10:30Juventus will be playing against Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium at 3 pm (local time) later today but the Old Lady is not only focused on what will be happening on the pitch in a few hours.
Max Allegri’s side, in fact, are also preparing for the upcoming Champions League clash against Tottenham. Spurs will be travelling to Turin in less than two weeks to face Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on the 13th of February.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, scouts of the bianconeri will be watching today’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham from the stands of Anfield Road.
The Serie A giants will take a glance at Pochettino’s style of play but will also have a chance to watch Emre Can who is one of Juventus’ summer transfer priorities.
The contract of the Germany International expires at the end of the season and Juventus are in talks to sign him as a free agent once the season ends.
