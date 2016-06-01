Juventus star Blaise Matuidi has complimented Tottenham.

The two sides were drawn together in the Champions League round of 16, Juve having come a disappointing second in their group after two bad performances against Real Madrid.

"Tottenham are a strong team, both from a technical and physical point of view," Blaise Matuidi told

"They play fast and box-to-box as we see in the Premier League, but Juventus have great experience in the Champions League and we'll be looking to impose our own game and do well."

The Frenchman moved for 20 million this summer, and has been a dynamic presence in midfield.

"I want to keep improving, giving more for this team every day, and perhaps score a goal, even if the most important thing is that Juventus wins.

"I'm settling in very well. My teammates and staff welcomed me in the best possible way and I think I've integrated myself into the squad in the best way too. I'm really happy to be at Juventus!

"Our backline are doing an extraordinary job and the whole team is strong when it comes to defending as a unit. One of the most basic rules in football is to defend well and then exploit your chances down the other end."