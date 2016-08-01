Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has been speaking to Sky Sport Italia ahead of this week’s big Champions League clash against Barcelona. Here are the highlights from that interview.



On the break-up of the BBC: “It had to happen sooner or later but what is important is that it has not really changed anything. With Juventus, what is always demonstrated is that whoever is in the squad is ready to play and ready to take responsibility”.



On the opening weeks of the new season: “We’ve had a good start to the championship responding well to the disappointment suffered in the Super Cup. Saturday was not an easy game after an international break but we were convincing and deserved the win”.



On Barcelona: “They are a legendary club and with respect to five months ago, the stakes have changed. Then we played in the quarter-final, now it’s for three points in the group stages”.



On the Champions League: “The Champions League is a trophy we dream about winning but the first thing to concentrate on is retaining the Serie A championship. Barcelona without Neymar remain a very strong team and will be one of the favourites to win the competition”.



On Dybala: “Paulo has the desire to get to the top whilst giving us a big hand. He has room for improvement and he’s getting better every year. Players like him and Neymar are the future of the game”.