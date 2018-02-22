Sami Khedira only has a year left on his deal at Juventus, and could go in the other direction if Can indeed does join the Old Lady.

It has long been rumoured that Can will leave Anfield, but the Reds could find his replacement in Italy. Khedira was, according to the Sun, the topic of discussion in recent negotiations with Liverpool.

Recently quizzed on his future by Bild, the 31-year-old had said that “The Premier League has always fascinated me. Winning the title there would complete my collection.

The World Cup winner has played in Germany, as well as in La Liga with Real Madrid.

"My contract expires in a year,” he added. “I often think of the future because anything can happen. I'm fine here, but I love challenges and I look for them.

“I would like to win as many titles as possible in as many championships as possible.

“Among the best leagues in Europe I lack England, having won in Spain, Germany and Italy.”