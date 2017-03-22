Juventus star defender set to sign contract for life
24 March at 20:00Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to sign a contract extension with the Serie A table leaders, according to a report of La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italian centre-back has 14 months left in his current deal with the bianconeri and despite Chiellini being suffering several injuries over the last two campaigns; Juventus want to reward the 33-year-old defender offering him a new two-year deal.
Chiellini’s new contract will expire in June 2020 when the rock solid defender will be 36. The Italy International is then set to end his career at the J Stadium. He has already spent 12 years at the club as he moved to the Old Lady in summer 2015 for just € 7 million.
The product of Livorno academy has played 426 games with the Serie A giants in his career scoring 33 goals and lifting 10 trophies including five Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia.
