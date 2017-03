Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to sign a contract extension with the Serie A table leaders, according to a report of La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian centre-back has 14 months left in his current deal with the bianconeri and despite Chiellini; Juventus want to reward the 33-year-old defender offering him a new two-year deal.Chiellini’s new contract will expire in June 2020 when the rock solid defender will be 36. The Italy International is then set to end his career at the J Stadium.for just € 7 million.The product of Livorno academyin his career scoring 33 goals and lifting 10 trophies including five Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia.