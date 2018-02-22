Juventus star defender suffers injury setback
04 April at 16:29Juventus have confirmed Andrea Barzagli has suffered an injury setback following the Serie A outfit’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium on 3 April.
The 36-year-old partnered Giorgio Chiellini in the heart of the Old Lady’s back four in the first leg of the quarter-final clash of the European competition. During the game, the Italian international suffered an abdomen injury, which forced him to undergo tests on Wednesday.
Barzagli was subjected to MRI scan and the test results showed that Barzagli has a “distracting trauma of the oblique muscles of the abdomen”. He is set to miss Juventus’ next league clash against Benevento on 7 April.
"Andrea Barzagli has been subjected to magnetic resonance imaging that has revealed a distracting trauma of the oblique muscles of the abdomen.The player has already started the treatment and will be re-evaluated in the coming days,” a press release read.
