A shock report from Spain claim that Juventus star Paulo Dybala has agreed to a move to Real Madrid.

Dybala is currently being offered €5.5 million,

La Joya’s recent claims that he’s “not signed anything yet, we'll see what happens” from his holiday in Doha doesn’t sound encouraging, and the same goes for reports that claim that he’s happy that compatriot Higuain is earning so much more than him.

Dybala had a blockbuster maiden season with Juventus last year, netting 19 goals and adding 9 assists in league play. He’s scored three and added two more assists in Serie A this season.

The Argentine had previously been linked to a move to Barcelona, but with Neymar refusing PSG’s entreaties it looks like the Catalans won’t be able to afford Dybala.

Real, for their part, can, and could use one of their many spare midfielders to entice Juventus.

Isco, Mateo Kovacic, James Rodriguez and even striker Alvaro Morata are being linked to a possible return to Turin… could one or more of them actually be used as a bargaining chip?