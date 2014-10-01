Juventus could be without Blaise Matuidi and Andrea Barzagli for their upcoming Champions League clash against Tottenham.Both bianconeri stars picked up an injury on Sunday afternoon. The Italian defender was ruled out of the Sassuolo clash a few minutes before the kick off whilst Matuidi was replaced by Claudio Marchisio in the 25minute of play.​Matuidi has just been replaced by Max Allegri here at the Allianz Stadium and a medical report regarding the physical conditions of the former Psg ace should be submitted by Juventus later today.​Juventus will face Tottenham on the 13of February without Juan Cuadrado, whilst Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa could recover for the upcoming Champions League clash.Juventus are leading 3-0 against Sassuolo ten minutes before the half time whistle.UPDATE: Daniele Rugani also picked up an injury before half time and was replaced by Medhi Benatia.Lorenzo Bettoni at the Allianz Stadium