Juventus star Dybala spotted in Barcelona
23 May at 18:35Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been spotted in Barcelona where he arrived this morning alongside his teammate Dani Alves. The Argentinean is said to be a top transfer target of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but Dybala’s trip to Spain has nothing to do with transfer negotiations.
Juve boss Max Allegri, in fact, has given his lads two days off after the win of their third successive domestic treble. Juventus lifted two major trophies last week. The first one was won in Rome where Juve beat Lazio 2-0 to claim their third successive Coppa Italia. Juventus also managed to seal their sixth successive Serie A title beating Crotone 3-0 this past Sunday.
Relax won’t last long for Juventus players as they are set to return to training tomorrow morning. The bianconeri have two games left before the end of the season. The first one will be played in Bologna next Sunday, whilst the final game of the season will be the Champions League final scheduled on at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium on the 3rd of June.
Dybala has recently signed a contract extension with Juventus and his current € 7 million-a-year deal is set to expire in June 2022.
Go to comments