Serie A giants Juventus’ left-back Alex Sandro could be edging closer to a move away from the Turin based club.

Alex Sandro nearly ended up leaving the Old Lady for Chelsea this past summer, but Juve knocked back the Blues’ 60 million offer for Brazilian and offered their player a new contract. And while talks about the new deal have not taken off since the summer, Juve have realised that they will be willing to sell Alex Sandro, if he confirms his desire to leave.

Chelsea have never been far from the scenario, but Paris Saint-Germain and the two Manchester clubs have also entered the race now.

Massimiliano Allegri has issued confidence in the abilities of Kwadwo Asamoah, who seems to have replace Alex Sandro already and has already held talks with Juve about contract renewal. La Stampa and Gazzetta dello Sport mention Roma’s Emerson Palmieri, Atalanta’s Leonardo Spinazzola and Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian as possible alternatives.

Kaustubh Pandey