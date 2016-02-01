Paulo Dybala has said that his scoring streak is all good and well, but that he is more interested in winning trophies.

The Argentine added another brace yesterday in the 4-0 win over Torino, his Derby goals taking his total to 10 strikes in Serie A so far, in just six games.

Yet speaking to Sky Sport Italy in post-game, the Argentine said he cared about “goals, not trophies”.

“I am in a great moment of form and the team is helping me so much. We play well and attack in numbers, but the season has just begun, so we’ve got to continue like this,”

“On the first goal, I had Tomas Rincon behind me and the goalkeeper was going in one direction, so I changed my direction and fortunately the ball got through the gap with the defender.

“Goals are great, but the important thing is to win trophies with the team. We want to go all the way in all three tournaments again, albeit changing the Final result.”