+3 #finoallafine @juventus Un post condiviso da Federico Bernardeschi (@fbernardeschi) in data: 21 Set 2017 alle ore 06:35 PDT

Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has hit back at insults of his former Fiorentina fans. The Italian swapped La Viola with the bianconeri in the summer and the player ‘celebrated’ his new club’s win against Fiorentina with an Instagram post on Wednesday.Bernardeschi has hit back t critics with a post on his official social media page.“I am here to write things that should be basic”, Bernardeschi wrote.“Playing one minute and celebrate does not mean I am not humble, it is the opposite. I don’t want comments to be misunderstood. I am sick of the ignorance and sick of swears to god and bad words. People talk about nothing, some messages means nothing to me. Let’s get over it and look ahead.”The rivalry between Juve and Fiorentina is one of the fiercest in Serie A. The Italy star swapped La Viola with the bianconeri in the summer for € 40 million.