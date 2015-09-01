The Argentinian international, known for being Lionel Messi’s understudy at the Albiceleste’s training camp, has been linked to Barcelona in case Neymar leaves.

"The transfer market? I'm happy here," Dybala said at a press conference after a recent friendly.

"I'm fine, and over these days I'll be training as hard as I can to enjoy a great season."

Previously chased by Manchester United and Real Madrid - among others - the playmaker has dismissed rumours that he is off anyway, despite rumours of talks with the Blaugrana emerging in the last few hours.

Considered to be one of the most exciting players in Serie A, Dybala was the subject of a tip from former team-mate Dani Alves, who suggested on television that he move so that he could become a superstar.

He is coming off a season where he netted 19 goals in total, adding seven assists as Juventus reached another Champions League final, also winning their sixth-straight Serie A title.