Juventus star opens door to Bundesliga return
21 February at 18:30Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has said he would not rule out a return to the Bundesliga but could play in another country first after his days in Serie A come to an end. Khedira has just over a year left to run on his contract and he recently said he would like to extend his stay.
There were reports that he would return to the Bundesliga after he was seen with Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness -- a meeting he said was about plans away from football. "The Bundesliga's a great league even if they have some problems at the moment, but it's very attractive," the Germany international told the SID news agency.
"I've had a great time abroad and I'm always attracted by new challenges and things that I don't know yet; where you need to find yourself again with a new mentality, a new city, a new country.”
"I'm still relatively young and still have a few years to go but, having said that, I still wouldn't rule out a return to the Bundesliga."
