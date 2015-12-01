Juventus star Paulo Dybala wants to move to Spain amid tensions with Coach Max Allegri, according to reports from Spain.

Cope have picked up on Dybala’s anger at Allegri, manifested after the 23-year-old star was taken off in the 2-0 win over Sassuolo.

This news comes in the wake of reports that Dybala’s agent, Pierpaolo Triulzi, was set to meet Juventus to agree to a deal until 2021 worth €7.5 million a year.

The Argentine star currently earns €3m a year.

Dybala scored 19 Serie A goals and added nine assists last season after moving to Turin from Palermo for €30m.

The Bianconeri desperately want to avoid losing another Paul Pogba in the coming weeks, but have a big release clause to insert

that the Real Madrid and Barcelona target wants to leave the Serie A champions in summer in summer, and favours a move to Spain.