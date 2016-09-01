Juventus star reveals he was an AC Milan fan

Juventus star defender Giorgio Chiellini has released an interview during a TV show broadcasted by Sky Italia. The rock solid Italian defender revealed that he’s about to graduate in economics with a thesis on Juventus’ business plan compared to those of other big European clubs like Real Madrid.



The Italy International, however, also revealed that he was an AC Milan fan when he was a child.



“I used to support AC Milan, whilst my twin brother is a juventino. My idol was Paolo Maldini. Then Juventus called me and I was playing for Livorno. I love that team and I respect them a lot, but Juventus would have been a big step for my career, just like AC Milan or Inter would have been. I couldn’t be too choosy.”



Chiellini is likely to skip Juventus’ next Serie A clash against AC Milan. The 32-year-old will undergo medical tests today but he’s expected to remain out of action for one week missing Juventus’ Champions League clash against Porto as well.

