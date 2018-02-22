Juventus star reveals reason behind anger for penalty decision against Real Madrid
13 April at 17:30Juventus suffered a 4-3 aggregate defeat at the hands of Real Madrid over a two-legged Champions League quarter-final to a late controversial penalty decision
The Old Lady midfielder Sami Khedira has explained referee Michael Oliver was not 100 percent sure when he pointed towards the spot kick after Real’s Lucas Vasquez went down inside the six yard box following a contact from Medhi Benatia.
Khedira stressed Olivier who was not 100 percet convinced it was a penalty was the main reason that angered Juventus players, even after the final whistle.
“The penalty incident? If we consider the situation, the penalty in the 93 minutes was not clear: If you look at the game you see that the referee was not 100 percent sure, he waited a few seconds and then decided,” Khedira told during an interview with Sky Sport and Premier Sport.
“To say that you can not give that penalty in the 93rd minute is not correct, but you must be 10 percent sure to give it, even if it is in the first minute. Instead, he thought if it is it right or not?' and since he was not sure, he don’t have to give it.
“This is why we are angry: we have struggled for 90 ' odd minutes a”nd if it is a 50-50 situation you do not have to give it. It is a difficult decision to digest, but we must do it. It is what the referee has decided, we must accept it.
“It was not such a clear penalty and that was why at the end of the game we were all angry, but it is normal and if we had not been, we should stop playing football.”
Go to comments