Juventus star reveals truth over collapsed Arsenal move

Juventus stad Juan Cuadrado was one of the best men on the pitch yesterday night with the Colombian who delivered a perfect assist for Mario Mandzukic against his former club Fiorentina. Cuadrado had been linked with joining Arsenal in the summer but the Gunners failed to reach any agreement with either the player and his club.



The former Chelsea star revealed the truth over his possible move to North London at the end of yesterday’s game against Fiorentina.



“It was hard to beat them, we have created many goal chances but did only score one goal. Higuain’s not sad, we are sure he will recover and score bags of goals like he is used to.”



“I’ve never really thought of leaving Juventus, I am happy to have stayed here because this club trust me. I am happy of my performances and I am happy with my new teammates as well. Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi want to prove they deserve to start and I must continue like this.”



