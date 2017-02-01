Juventus star reveals why he left Chelsea last summer

Juventus star Juan Cuadrado was the match-winner in the Old Lady’s 1-0 win over Inter yesterday night. The Colombian winger netted his first Serie A goal through a stunning long-range shot that helped Juventus to snatch the three points.



Cuadrado moved to Juventus on loan with option to buy from Chelsea last summer after spending the 2015/16 campaign in Turin on a dry loan spell. The former Chelsea flop has released an interview with Sky Sport revealing why he decided to leave the Stamford Bridge after his disappointing spell in South-West London.



“I was very happy during my first year at Juventus. I had won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia and I fell in love with the club’s project. I wanted to be back and I’m happy to have managed to return. I’ve never wanted to return to Chelsea because I was happy at Juventus and I wanted to return after my loan spell. I’m happy to be here again but I’m also happy because Chelsea are doing very well this season.”

