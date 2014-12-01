Juventus star risks missing Champions League final
10 May at 18:30Juventus booked their ticket for Cardiff yesterday night as the Old Lady will be in Wales next June to play the Champions League final against either Real Madrid or Atletico. The Serie A giants have qualified for the second Champions League final in three years beating Monaco in the semi-finals through a 4-1 on aggregate.
Mario Mandzukic scored the opener in yesterday’s meeting between Juventus and Monaco. The Croat has been playing a key role for Juventus this season as the Croat has been adapted as left winger and his sacrifices on the wing are one of the secrets behind Juventus’ incredible balance.
The former Bayern Munich star, however, is said to be in danger of missing out the Champions League final. During the second half against Monaco yesterday night, in fact, Mandzukic’s elbow on Fabinho was spotted by cameras.
According to former Serie A referee Graziano Cesari, tv evidences could prove the Croat deliberately elbows his opponent and that would lead to a suspension. Cesari, however, believes, the UEFA Court of appeal won’t examine TV evidences relating to the Mandzukic case. If they won’t, Mandzukic will be eligible to play the final.
