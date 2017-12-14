Juventus star strongly linked with move to MLS
14 December at 10:10Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio may soon follow in the footsteps of his former teammate Andrea Pirlo. With his career at Allianz Stadium in serious doubt, reports are linking him with a move to MLS.
Tuttosport claims that the oft-injured star is weighing a potential move to North America. Currently, Marchisio is out-of-favor with manager Max Allegri and sits fifth on the midfield depth chart, behind Rodrigo Bentancur.
Despite immense talent, Marchisio has struggled for playing time throughout his career in Torino. Through no fault of his own, injuries and other players have consistently blocked his path to the pitch. When Paul Pogba was sold to Manchester United, it appeared the Italian’s time had come. However, injuries derailed that plan.
Though a switch to MLS is not imminent, it does appear to be on the horizon for Marchisio. At this moment, his career with Juventus will largely be determined by the status of Allegri.
Should Allegri leave to take another job – he’s been linked with PSG and the Italian national team – Marchisio would like to stay and prove his worth to the next manager. If Allegri remains, however, Marchisio knows he’ll need to look elsewhere for playing time.
