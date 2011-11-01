Juventus star to recover in time for Tottenham Champions League clash
04 February at 12:45Juventus star Douglas Costa is expected to recover in time for the upcoming Champions League clash against Tottenham. The Brazilian is currently out of action with a calf injury but today’s edition of Tuttosport claims Douglas Costa is expected to return to action next week-end when the Old Lady will be travelling to Florence to face Fiorentina.
The Brazilian is not available for today’s game against Fiorentina just like Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado. The latter will not be eligible to play against Tottenham due to a groin injury whilst Dybala is working to recover in time for the upcoming clash against Spurs.
Juve boss Max Allegri, however, claimed yesterday the medical staff is in no rush to recover the Argentinean in time for the first game against Tottenham on the 13th of February.
“We are working for his recovery but he we can’t only focus on the Tottenham clash. There are many games left before the end of the season, there is the return leg in London, he must return to action when he is fit”, Allegri said.
