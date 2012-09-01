Juventus star to skip AC Milan clash as rossoneri winger can recover in time for Serie A showdown
06 March at 16:15Juventus and AC Milan will meet at the J Stadium next Friday in a key Serie A clash for both clubs. The Old Lady wants to stretch her lead on top of the Serie A table whilst AC Milan are in race for their first European qualification in the last three years.
The bianoneri star Giorgio Chiellini was forced out of the pitch in yesterday’s Serie A clash against Udinese. The rock solid Italian defender is said to have picked up a knee injury and sources have told calciomercato.com that the Italy International will undergo medical today to know whether he will manage to recover for the incoming Serie A showdown although he’s not likely to recover in time.
AC Milan star winger Suso, on the other hand, should be eligible to play the J Stadium clash on Friday. The Spaniard had medical tests yesterday and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that he should make it for the rossoneri’s next game given that the former Liverpool star his training alongside his team-mates at the moment.
Suso was replaced in the first half of AC Milan’s Serie A game against Chievo on Saturday, but his conditions are better than Chiellini’s.
