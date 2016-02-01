Juventus starlet stretched out in tears of International friendly

Juventus are swating on the fitness of Marko Pjaca as the talented Croatian winger has been stretched out in tears of Croatia national team clash against Estonia, an International friendly played in Croatia today.



The former Dinamo Zagreb starlet picked up an ankle injury in the 65th minute and this is no good sign for Juventus that need Pjaca as he’s the only pure winger at Allegri’s disposal alongside Juan Cuadardo.



Pjaca also picked up a fibula injury while on International duty with his national team last October and had to remain out of action for more than two months.



The Croatian starlet is feared to be facing a similar lay-off which would mean the end of the season for him.



After his shining performances with Croatia at Euro 2016 Juventus managed to sign the 21-year-old for € 24 million last summer.



​Pjaca is not settling in well in Turin as the injury he picked up at the beginning of the season has highly influenced his consistency in terms of game time.



The 21-year-old has one goal in 20 appearances with the Old Lady who is now waiting for an official medical report to learn how long Pjaca will be forced out of action.

