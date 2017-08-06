Juventus step up chase for former Chelsea targets preparing swap deal
06 August at 11:01Juventus absolutely need to sign a new defender this summer. The departure of Leonardo Bonucci has left the Old Lady without one of her leaders on and off the pitch and yesterday’s 2-0 defeat against Tottenham proved once again that the bianconeri need something more at the back if they are to compete to win three trophies next season.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, Juventus are preparing a swap deal to sign two of their long time defensive targets.
The Turin-based paper confirms the interest of the Old Lady in Valencia’s Joao Cancelo and Ezequiel Garay, two former Chelsea targets who could be moving to Turin this summer.
Juve and Valencia are on very good terms but the La Liga side won’t sell the Portuguese right-back for less than € 25 million and the Argentinean centre-back for less than € 20 million.
Juve want to lower the players’ price-tag including Tomas Rincon in a potential player-plus cash swap deal.
The player’s agent was spotted in Valencia yesterday and Juventus could use the Venezuela International to sign two defensive reinforcements that are much needed in Turin at the moment.
